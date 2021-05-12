A man has been given a suspended jail sentence and banned from keeping horses after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to a foal.

King's Lynn Magistrates heard how Oliver Jones, who used to live at Attleborough in Norfolk and now lives in Peterborough severely neglected the animal.

A vet who examined the emaciated horse found it was suffering multiple health issues caused by the neglect.

Jones was sentenced to 10 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, and has been banned from keeping horses for 20 years.

He was caught after trading standards officers were called to a site near Attleborough in 2019.

Officers found a mare and her foal in a small paddock with 13 other horses. There was no grass, the area was full of muck and had rubbish lying around.

A vet who examined the pair at the scene was so concerned they were immediately taken away for emergency treatment.

Sophie Leney, Head of Norfolk County Council Trading Standards said

This is a satisfactory outcome of a very sad case. It’s very welcome that Mr Oliver Jones will be disqualified from owning or keeping horses following the neglect and suffering he caused. In this extreme case there was no choice but to seize the animals immediately and take them to a place of safety. We would like to thank World Horse Welfare for their invaluable assistance in this matter Sophie Leney, Head of Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

The mother of the foal had been severely affected by the neglect causing a chronic heart defect which later led to her sudden death.

Happily the foal, now named Hercules, has recovered well in the care of World Horse Welfare.

Hercules