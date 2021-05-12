A waste carrier from Cambridgeshire has paid £30,000 to charity after an Environment Agency investigation found it breached environmental rules.

Mick George Ltd, of Ermine Business Park, Huntingdon, was paid to remove more than 700 tonnes of stockpiled waste from a site in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in March 2018.

The company mislabelled the waste it was moving in a way that saved a considerable amount of landfill tax.

Staff incorrectly described the waste as demolition and construction material, which incurs £3 in tax per tonne. In reality, it was decomposing household waste, including metals, plastics, and rotting food, which is taxed at nearly £90 per tonne.

Mis-labelling waste is serious; it puts people and nature at risk. At best it can prove a costly mistake for businesses – at worst, it could lead to criminal convictions, so we’d remind anyone dealing with waste to know and follow the law. Paul Salter, Environment Agency

Following the investigation, the Environment Agency determined the matter could be appropriately dealt with by way of an enforcement undertaking, meaning the company would pay £30,000 to the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust. As well as investing in improved staff training and updating their company’s procedures to ensure that the correct waste codes are recorded in the future.

On top of the £30,000, Mick George Ltd also covered the Environment Agency’s costs of £12,800.