The moment Friends of Horsey Seals moved in to rescue the seal known as Mrs Vicar, who had a ring around her neck for more than two years.

Shops along the Norfolk coastline are being urged not to sell plastic flying rings or frisbees in case they injure or kill seals.

The Friends of Horsey Seals have started the campaign following the rescue of a number of seals with the rings around their necks. They're also calling for people not to use them around the beaches where the colonies are known to rest.

More than 2,500 seal pups were born at Horsey Beach this year. Just 20 years ago there were fewer than a hundred.

But as the colony grows so too does the risk to the seals.

Mrs Vicar was taken in by rescuers on Easter Sunday Credit: RSPCA

Last month Mrs Vicar made the headlines after being rescued by the Friends of Horsey Seals with a plastic ring embedded in her neck, causing a 7 cm deep wound.

The white ring had been on the seal known as Mrs Vicar for over two years. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA says she's making good progress, but it's far from an isolated incident.

They get these around their necks and once they get the neck through the hole in the ring, because their flippers go backwards, they can't flip it off with their flippers, it's on their for life, it will eventually either garrote them or get diseased with the wound and they'll die... the flying rings are deadly because they've got a sharp edge, they're virtually indestructible. Peter Ansell, Friends of Horsey Seals

Posters in shops at the seaside warn of the dangers plastic rings pose to the seals Credit: ITV Anglia

Now the Friends of Horsey Seals have started a campaign to stop shops from selling flying rings or frisbees.

Jenny Hobson said: "I've been to three independent shops already that sell beach toys and all of them have stopped selling flying rings or similar rings because of the seals which is great.... "

Seals on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk Credit: ITV Anglia

But it's just the tip of the iceberg.

Many more shops continue selling them to beachgoers without realising the damage they can do if they're left behind.

Jennys says, "I think with visitors to Yarmouth there are thousands that come in the summer because you're lucky to see the seals on the beach and in the sea, people don't realise there are thousands of seals swimming up and down the Norfolk coast."

It's plastic rings like these which can do the damage to seals Credit: ITV Anglia

Alongside not using the flying rings, the group's also asking visitors to take their rubbish home.

Making a diiference to both the seals and their habitat.