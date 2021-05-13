A year since the body of a newborn baby was found at a recycling centre in Suffolk and Detectives say it's not too late for people to come forward with information.

The baby girl was found at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market. It's believed she arrived there in one of two waste collection vehicles which stopped at 52 locations on that day picking up commercial waste.

Since discovering her, we have carried out extensive enquiries and are still working towards understanding the circumstances that led to the little girl being placed in one of two bin lorries and being taken to Sackers. Chief Superintendent Tonya Antonis, Suffolk police

In the last year Detectives have viewed eleven thousand hours of CCTV and visited more than eight hundred addresses.

The newborn baby was discovered a year ago and police enquiries are continuing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police carried out a comprehensive search was undertaken at the recycling centre, during which a number of items were seized. But forensic analysis of the items didn't provide any further answers in the search for the baby girl's parents.

A Home Office post mortem examination was held on Tuesday 19 May 2020 with a final comprehensive report still outstanding, owing to the involvement of several experts.

This baby was found during the first lockdown in the country, a time when her mother may have been in contact with fewer people than normal. We're keen to speak to anyone who may have had concerns about a female prior to the country entering lockdown at the end of March, just a short time before this baby girl was born and sadly found. Chief Superintendent Tonya Antonis, Suffolk police

On the 14th May 2020 the waster recycling lorries collected from 52 separate locations all belonging to businesses, many were in and around the Ipswich area with collections being made along the route from Needham Market.

Officers are now focussing on the use of modern and innovative DNA techniques to help identity the baby's parents or relatives.

Despite the length of time, we're still urging anyone with information to come forward. it isn't too late, we still need the help of the public. We believe someone out there will have crucial information that will lead to us being able to give this baby girl her identity. Chief Superintendent Tonya Antonis, Suffolk police

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111