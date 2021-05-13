'It isn't too late, we still need help from the public': Police appeal a year since baby's body found
A year since the body of a newborn baby was found at a recycling centre in Suffolk and Detectives say it's not too late for people to come forward with information.
The baby girl was found at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market. It's believed she arrived there in one of two waste collection vehicles which stopped at 52 locations on that day picking up commercial waste.
In the last year Detectives have viewed eleven thousand hours of CCTV and visited more than eight hundred addresses.
Police carried out a comprehensive search was undertaken at the recycling centre, during which a number of items were seized. But forensic analysis of the items didn't provide any further answers in the search for the baby girl's parents.
A Home Office post mortem examination was held on Tuesday 19 May 2020 with a final comprehensive report still outstanding, owing to the involvement of several experts.
On the 14th May 2020 the waster recycling lorries collected from 52 separate locations all belonging to businesses, many were in and around the Ipswich area with collections being made along the route from Needham Market.
Officers are now focussing on the use of modern and innovative DNA techniques to help identity the baby's parents or relatives.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111