A drug dealer from London has been jailed after ramming a police car as he tried to escape officers in Huntingdon.

Calvin Shallow, of Melford Road, London, put his Toyota Hybrid into reverse and rammed into the front of the police car after it parked behind him in Keyworth Court, Huntingdon in December last year.

Shallow's car crashed into the police vehicle Credit: Cambs Police

Officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team managed to get into the car and arrest the 27-year-old. They found two mobile phones and a hotel room key.

In the hotel room they went on to discover £1,500 in cash, 102 wraps of heroin and 249 wraps of cocaine.

Shallow admitted possession with intent to supply and was sentenced to two years and nine months at Peterborough Crown Court.

PC Tom Russell from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team said: “Drugs ruin lives and are often associated with other crimes such as violence, burglary and theft.

“We’re committed to tackling drug dealing in Huntingdon and making the area hostile to drug dealers.”