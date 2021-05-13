The world’s first recipient of a Covid-19 vaccination, Margaret Keenan met a giraffe calf named after her at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

The 91-year-old was given the chance to meet her five-month-old namesake, alongside the giraffe calf’s mum Luna and the rest of their herd.

The giraffe was born at the Zoo on 8 December, the same day as the world’s first Covid-19 vaccination was being administered in Coventry to grandmother Margaret Keenan.

Moved by the globally significant moment, giraffe keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo decided to name the calf Margaret.

After meeting her namesake and taking some photos of the encounter for the family to treasure, Ms Keenan spent the rest of the day exploring the 600-acre Zoo with her son and members of their family.