NHS Services across the East of England will receive millions of pounds in funding in an aim to tackle waiting list backlogs.

Virtual wards, 3D eye scanners and at-home antibiotic kits are among new ideas to be trialled with the funding.

£160 million will be spent across NHS services including ones in the East:

Bedfordshire

Luton

Milton Keynes

North East Essex

Suffolk

Figures last month revealed the number of people in England waiting to begin hospital treatment had risen to a new record.

4.7 million people are now waiting to start treatment.

Tens of thousands of patients in the trial areas will be part of initiatives including a high-volume cataract service, one-stop testing facilities and pop-up clinics to allow patients to be seen and discharged closer to home.

Other trials over the next three months include virtual wards and home assessments, 3D eye scanners, at-home antibiotic kits, "pre-hab" for patients ahead of surgery, artificial intelligence in GP surgeries and so-called "Super Saturday" clinics, bringing multi-disciplinary teams together at the weekend to offer more specialist appointments.

With Covid cases in hospitals now significantly reducing thanks to the extraordinary success of the NHS vaccination programme, our focus is now on rapidly recovering routine services. Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief operating officer

A recent report by the British Medical Association estimated it will cost £4 billion to clear the backlog of patients in England in need of elective care.

The chairman of the Association does not believe "Super Saturday" clinics are the solution to NHS backlogs.