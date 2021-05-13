Watch Stuart Webber's full interview with our Sports Correspondent Donovan Blake.

After a second Championship title winning campaign in three seasons Norwich City's Sporting Director says the club are ready to recruit, to improve their chances of staying in the Premier League longer than last time.

Stuart Webber also warns they could lose one of their prize assets, with speculation growing on Max Aaron's future. Arsenal have once again been strongly linked with the England Under 21 international.

Webber says there could be a number of changes off the back of another Championship title this year.

Our sports correspondent Donovan Blake has been talking to Stuart about the way ahead, and his longer term vision for the club's training centre.

Their latest achievement is already highlighted at the club's training ground. Another iconic moment remembered. And the manner of Norwich's record breaking promotion campaign under head coach Daniel Farke has filled sporting director Stuart Webber with pride.

And achieved in the face of COVID-19. The effects of the pandemic continues to be felt in all aspects of the football industry. But to evolve the squad will change at Norwich. The question is, by how much and how quickly.

It's fair to say the infrastructure at the Lotus Training Centre has changed immeasurably since Norwich last celebrated their step up to English football's elite. With it, there's growing confidence that continued investment will help in the club's recruitment going forward.

.Meanwhile Stuart Webber has confirmed talks with Daniel Farke will resume in the summer, as they both look to extend Norwich's Premier League presence beyond next season.

