You can watch a report by ITV Anglia's Tanya Mercer here.

Two years ago Cambridgeshire teenager Sam Norris was left fighting for his life.

He was involved in a crash at a speedway race, where a bike rammed into his head at 50mph.

It was so serious it left him in a coma living with brain injuries. But, fast forward two years and he's back in the saddle.

Sam Norris back at Mildenhall stadium in Suffolk Credit: ITV Anglia

He's been talking about his rehabilitation at a Suffolk Headway event.

Sam's determination has driven him since the beginning - as he had to learn to walk and talk again before getting back to racing.

His family have been hugely supportive and his mum Claire will be watching from the stands.

Sam back on his speedway bike Credit: ITV Anglia

Sam's brain injury still affects his day-to-day life - he gets fatigued- he can be forgetful and things take a lot of planning

Brain injuries affect everyone in different ways and headway has been highlighting Sam's journey and how they can help others.

Sam will be back on his bike to compete in June. Proving that with determination you can achieve anything.