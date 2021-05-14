As British holidaymakers are given the green light to fly to Portugal next week, Stansted Airport is warning passengers they'll face delays if they're not prepared.

Bosses at the Essex airport say that everyone will need passenger locator forms and different countries will have different testing and quarantine arrangements. Whilst Stansted says it's well prepared for the extra 5,000 passengers who'll pass through the airport come Monday, they are urging everyone to check what they need before arriving at the terminal.

Meanwhile British holidaymakers with a negative Covid-19 test will be able to fly to Portugal next week despite domestic lockdown restrictions being extended in the country.

The Portuguese tourist board announced it would "look forward to welcome all travellers from the UK", a measure that is in defiance of a continuing EU ban on Britons travelling on holiday.

As of Monday seven flights a day will be leaving Stansted for Portugal. While the airport is still running at 10% of its usual capacity, bosses see today's announcement and May 17th as a slow restart to getting people flying again.

We've lost a lot of passengers throughout this process and what we'd like to do is encourage the Government to look at the next opportunity to add more destinations to the green list.. because we know there is significant pent up demand to travel, we've seen that happen already with the introduction of Portugal and a large increase in the airlines wanting to fly to that destination Nick Millar, Stansted Airport, Operations director

Portugal is a popular destination for holidaymakers. Credit: Pexels

Guidance from the Department of Transport warns that many green list countries still have restrictions on UK travellers.

It advises passengers to check all entry and testing requirements and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice for Portugal before booking travel.

To enter Portugal, proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken with 72 hours of departure is required.

Those without proof of a negative test can be refused permission to board a flight, or may be forced to quarantine in government-approved accommodation upon arrival.