Colchester United have released 11 players as new boss Hayden Mullins begins to shape his squad for next season.

Mullins, who was installed as caretaker manager for the final few games of last season, was given the job on a permanent basis on Thursday.

The U's look set for a busy summer, having taken the decision not to offer new deals to a host of high-profile players including top scorer Callum Harriott and captain Harry Pell.

Long-serving midfielder Tom Lapside, who has played more than 150 games for the club, will also be allowed to leave, as will Jevani Brown and Courtney Senior.

However, Tom Eastman, Ryan Clampin, Sam Cornish and Billy Cracknell have been offered new contracts, while Ben Stevenson and Michael Folivi are still in discussions about extending their deals.

Hayden Mullins (right) has been given the Colchester job on a permanent basis. Credit: PA

"There’s not many we’re retaining for next season and there is an exciting opportunity for some new players to come in. There’s going to be a fair bit of movement this year," Mullins said.

"It’s a great opportunity to get some really good players in the door. There’s a lot of work that’s been going on behind the scenes - and it’s not just the last week, it’s been happening for a while."

Players leaving Colchester United this summer