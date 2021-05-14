Formula Fun: Silverstone Museum gets ready to welcome back visitors
Watch a video report by Rebecca Haworth
Fans of motorsport will be in for a treat as the Silverstone Interactive Museum reopens next Monday.
There's lots of new exhibits, a new name and plenty of iconic cars and bikes on show - including this motorised marvel.
Among the other new exhibits, A Williams F1 car of the type currently being driven by Fenland driver George Russell, and even a set of Sir Lewis Hamilton's overalls, worn during his latest World Title-winning season.
Sally Reynolds, CEO of Silverstone Interactive Museum, joked that when it comes to re-opening, they've had plenty of practice:
The museum's a charity, and its mission has always been to inspire the next generation to work in the industry.
The team here hope these iconic cars and bikes will do just that, and encourages tens of thousands of visitors to return again this summer.
