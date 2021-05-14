Formula Fun: Silverstone Museum gets ready to welcome back visitors

Watch a video report by Rebecca Haworth

Fans of motorsport will be in for a treat as the Silverstone Interactive Museum reopens next Monday.

There's lots of new exhibits, a new name and plenty of iconic cars and bikes on show - including this motorised marvel.

Top Marques: This F1 car has been described as one of most beautiful ever made Credit: ITV News Anglia

We're really lucky to have a Ferrari 246 Dino from the 1950s, a car that's like the one that would have won the world championship from Mike Hawthorn in 1958 first British World Champion. So that's a really exciting exhibit, and customers will be able to get up really close to that when they come and visit as of Monday Rob Jaina, Head of Learning & Engagement, Silverstone Interactive Museum

Among the other new exhibits, A Williams F1 car of the type currently being driven by Fenland driver George Russell, and even a set of Sir Lewis Hamilton's overalls, worn during his latest World Title-winning season.

Hamilton's overalls: Not a suit of armour, but they still belong to a knight

Sally Reynolds, CEO of Silverstone Interactive Museum, joked that when it comes to re-opening, they've had plenty of practice:

We're really excited as you say, we have opened five times already so we're well practiced at opening the museum, but this one's really special because it's been a long five and a half months being closed due to the latest lockdown and we're just thrilled to be opening the doors and welcoming our visitors back! Sally Reynolds, CEO, Silverstone Interactive Museum

The museum's a charity, and its mission has always been to inspire the next generation to work in the industry.

The team here hope these iconic cars and bikes will do just that, and encourages tens of thousands of visitors to return again this summer.

