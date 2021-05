A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Chelmsford.

Police were called to Baddow Road at around 5.15pm on Wednesday (12th May). They found a woman, aged in her 20s, with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Jesse Mayhand, 27, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, has been charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.