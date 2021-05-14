Forget Adam & the Ants- scientists have discovered a way of sonifying a spider’s web, giving us a greater insight into their world.

The research has been going on for 15 years and involves replicating a spider’s web in virtual reality. This computer model is then used to translate the web’s vibrations into audio – creating a musical soundtrack which essentially enables us to hear what a spider can feel.

It has caught the attention of spider enthusiasts here in the Anglia region. Among them is Ashley Young who works at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

The research in America has caught the attention of spider enthusiasts in the region

We may be quite a bit out of the way of being able to have a conversation with a spider - I don’t think we’ll be able to ask them how their day’s doing any time soon or anything like that, but it is really interesting. Ashley Young, Paradise Wildlife Park, Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

Equally impressed is Phil Barber, who works at Shepreth Wildlife Park in Royston near Cambridge. “I’m a musician myself so seeing a spider web translated into music – it’s not my style of music – but it’s still fascinating to hear!”

To hear an example of spider music click here