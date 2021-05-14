Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A charity in Cambridgeshire says volunteering and learning outside can bring a range of mental health benefits.

The Prospects Trust runs an 18 acre sustainable farm at Reach near Cambridge.

It gives work experience to people with additional needs, who are known as co-workers.

The farm reopened last month after the latest Covid lockdown. It's not just the co-workers who appreciate being at the farm. There are 12 members of staff and around 25 volunteer support workers.

They say working with plants is one of the best things you can do for your mental health, social interaction with other people. There's so many benefits from being outdoors and to what we do here. There's always someone to chat to and disclose your worries to. Hannah Austin, The Prospects Trust