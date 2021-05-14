Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

More than a 100,000 people have signed a petition set up by a gay man from Norfolk calling for the immediate ban of conversion therapy.

Ross Nicholas from Bawdeswell says trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity is unacceptable and harmful.

Ross Nicholas came out to his family when he was 14. No one has ever tried to change his sexuality but he knows others have had a very different experience which is why he set up a petition calling for an immediate ban on conversion therapy.

They've been mind-washed especially with the treatments they've gone through. It's never going to change anything as much as they say it's going to - you are who you are. We have the freedom to be who we want to. We have human rights and it's never going to work . We just want to be happy and included. Ross Nicholas

In 2018 this pastor was secretly filmed saying homosexuality was anti Christian. Credit: ITV News

ITV News secretly filmed at a church in Kent in 2018 where a pastor said homosexuality was anti-Christian and not normal. The government announced its commitment to ban practices like this in this week's Queen's Speech - three years after first pledging to do so.

But the government wants to consult on how best to address the problem while still "protecting the medical profession, defending freedom of speech, and upholding religious freedom".

LGBT rights charity Stonewall says any delay leaves victims at further risk of abuse.

Ross is urging the government to act now.

"They need to push it. It needs to be on the highest priority. I know there's other stuff going on but this is ruining a lot of people's lives and it's causing suicide as well."

Ross believes in religious freedom but to the point it doesn't do any harm which is why he's encouraged so many people agree with him.