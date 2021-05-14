Sex offender jailed for 21 years for string of attacks on two children

A man who carried out a string of sex attacks on two children has been jailed for more than 20 years.

Simon Chilton, 36, from Glover Close, Clacton, was found guilty of seven counts of rape, six counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual assault by penetration, and one count of assault by beating. The attacks were carried out between 2013 and 2018.

Chilton was eventually charged after an investigation carried out by detectives from Essex Police's child abuse investigation team.

Throughout the inquiry the two victims were given support by specialist officers. The force also used new measures which meant they didn’t have to give evidence at his trial.

Today (Friday 14 May) Chilton was sentenced to 21 years behind bars with an additional year on licence.

The case was one of the first where we used new powers to better support victims by allowing the evidence of vulnerable victims or witnesses to be pre-recorded at an early stage, before a trial.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nicola Blackburn said:

The two victims have shown incredible bravery... Simon Chilton subjected them to an unimaginable ordeal spanning years. He will now spend a significant time behind bars where he will not be able to endanger any more young people. No sentence can ever undo the damage Chilton has caused but I hope this result will help his victims to move forward. Det Con Nicola Blackburn

The new measures used in this case, known as Section 28 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999, was launched in Essex in August 2020.

Detective Superintendent Neil Pudney, from our Crime and Public Protection Command, said:

“The use of this new measure will have real benefits for victims of crime. It improves the quality of evidence we can put forward to a trial but, more importantly, means a vulnerable victim does not have to go through the ordeal of giving evidence in a court room.