After 14 months in the dark, the lights are very much back on at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds.

A performance of Around the World in 80 days kicks off at the theatre next Friday- May 21.

Actors have been rehearsing, ready to return to the stage after a very difficult year.

The show starts on May 21 Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's been quite emotional really, being back in the theatre I'm just really looking forward to having the audience back in the auditorium. Naveed Khan, Actor

Stage manager Anna Jenkins took on shop work during the past year Credit: ITV News Anglia

Stage manager Anna took on a job in a shop to make ends meet- she's over the moon to be back.

It's not even getting back to what we love it's getting back to our lives and our careers and getting a massive industry back up and running that has just been dormant for so long. Anna Jenkins, Stage manager

For the next month at least the theatre will operate at one third capacity - and in line with Government guidelines the first few weeks of opening will be with socially distanced seating and a range of Covid-safe measures.

CEO and Artistic Director, Owen Calvert-Lyons 'We've worked really hard over the last few months getting the theatre ready for audiences return. Bubble Seating in the auditorium, one-way systems and dedicated entrances will give audience members lots of space. An upgraded air-handling system, deep cleans and sanitisation will help to keep the virus at bay. All being well, we hope to return to a full auditorium from 22 June, if restrictions allow. We are looking forward to a safe return.'