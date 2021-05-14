Showtime! the lights go up as theatres prepare to entertain again
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer
After 14 months in the dark, the lights are very much back on at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds.
A performance of Around the World in 80 days kicks off at the theatre next Friday- May 21.
Actors have been rehearsing, ready to return to the stage after a very difficult year.
Stage manager Anna took on a job in a shop to make ends meet- she's over the moon to be back.
For the next month at least the theatre will operate at one third capacity - and in line with Government guidelines the first few weeks of opening will be with socially distanced seating and a range of Covid-safe measures.
CEO and Artistic Director, Owen Calvert-Lyons 'We've worked really hard over the last few months getting the theatre ready for audiences return. Bubble Seating in the auditorium, one-way systems and dedicated entrances will give audience members lots of space. An upgraded air-handling system, deep cleans and sanitisation will help to keep the virus at bay. All being well, we hope to return to a full auditorium from 22 June, if restrictions allow. We are looking forward to a safe return.'