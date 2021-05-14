Watch a video report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

More people are waiting to start hospital treatment in England than ever before.

A total of 4.95 million people were waiting at the end of March 2021, according to figures from NHS England.

This is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment stood at 436,127 in March 2021 – the highest number for any calendar month since August 2007, when the figure stood at 578,682.

In March 2020 the number having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at just 3,097.

In our region the figures are just as stark. The numbers waiting to start treatment include:

54,406 - The East Suffolk and North Essex trust - which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals

41,315 - Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge

63,602 - Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

23,365 - Milton Keynes (23,365)

16,846 - Kettering Hospital

The Government has given £160m to help clear the backlog, but some fear this will not be enough.Carly Cleveland has endometriosis and needs surgery before she can have IVF to help her have another child, a brother or sister to her son Jake, but she has been on the waiting list since November and still has no indication of when the surgery might take place.

A lot of his friends have now got brothers and sisters. He constantly asks 'have you got a baby in your tummy, mummy?' I have to say no, not yet, the medicine hasn't worked. We're quite open with him. We have to have medicine to have a baby. But just explaining it to him is hard. It's frustration, pure frustration it really is. I'm just in limbo Carly Cleveland

Covid has pushed waiting times to record levels. Carly, from Lowestoft, is one of hundreds of thousands of people waiting for treatment in the East.

At the Norfolk and Norwich, around 6,000 are waiting longer than a year for their treatment. The hospital's hoping four new operating theatres will be in action by the autumn.

Some NHS patients continue to be treated down the road at the Spire Hospital. They've seen a big rise in enquiries about going private - and have invested £1.5m in a new theatre.

We've seen a 30% increase in enquiries around private healthcare along with the additional NHS lists we're picking up so it has been very busy for us. It can be overwhelming to think about the number of patients out there - but, all in, it's been a very overwhelming year for everybody and I think it's about us just keeping focused on doing the best for our patients day by day. Louise Sokalsky Director of Clinical Services, Spire Norwich

Other hospitals are trying other more innovative ways to help clear their waiting lists. Suffolk and Essex will trial virtual wards, 3D eye scanners and at-home antibiotic kits.

It's going to take billions: Dr Rob Harwood of the BMA

But there are warnings that £160m is just not enough cash to help deal with the problems faced by the health service,

That's welcome investment but it's a drop in the ocean. We estimate in the BMA that we think it's going to take at least four billion pounds on top of the initial investment of a billion pounds and yesterday's announcement of 160 million to get that backlog cleared. There's an awful lot of work that needs to be delivered. Dr Rob Harwood, British Medical Association

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believes the NHS "can cope with the backlog".

Speaking yesterday, he said: "There's no question that the NHS now faces a huge backlog, it is a massive national challenge."

Mr Johnson added: "But I also know we have got a great national institution that has proved itself capable by rising to the most phenomenal challenges.

"I want to say to people with conditions that need attention...that they should be coming forward to get the medical care they need."

The total number of people admitted for routine treatment in hospitals in England was up 6% in March 2021 compared with a year earlier – although this is partly a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for March 2020, which were affected by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 220,349 patients were admitted for treatment during the month, compared with 207,754 in March 2020.

The equivalent figure for March 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 305,356.

A&E attendances at hospitals in England last month were more than double the number a year ago, NHS England said – although again this is a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for April 2020, which were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 1.87 million attendances were recorded in April 2021, up from 917,000 in April 2020.

The equivalent figure for April 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 2.11 million.