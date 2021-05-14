Tributes to 'much loved' son and brother who died in industrial incident
Police have named a man who died following an industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds.
Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue just before 3pm on Thursday 1 April, along with the fire and rescue service, ambulance service and a team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.
Police have named the victim as Harvinder Singh Kular, aged 39, from Luton.
Mr Kular’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage. Officers from Suffolk Police are working with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to his death.