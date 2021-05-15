Cambridge pub to keep popular domes for outdoor orders
Watch this extended interview with Shaina Galvin, Owner of The Willow Tree
The next set of lockdown restrictions are due to ease on Monday, which means pubs across the East of England are preparing to reopen.
The Willow Tree pub in Cambridge will be reopening its indoor restaurant next Wednesday but plan on keeping the changes they have made to their outdoor space.
One of the changes they have introduced that will be staying, due to their popularity, are the domes in their back garden.
To keep up with taking outdoor orders they have also introduced new technology systems.
The restaurant will be continuing covid safety measures to help people feel comfortable eating indoors.