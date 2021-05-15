Cambridge pub to keep popular domes for outdoor orders

Watch this extended interview with Shaina Galvin, Owner of The Willow Tree

The next set of lockdown restrictions are due to ease on Monday, which means pubs across the East of England are preparing to reopen.

The Willow Tree pub in Cambridge will be reopening its indoor restaurant next Wednesday but plan on keeping the changes they have made to their outdoor space.

One of the changes they have introduced that will be staying, due to their popularity, are the domes in their back garden.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

To keep up with taking outdoor orders they have also introduced new technology systems.

We've brought in a whole new digital system so we can be taking orders in the meadow, in the garden, in the domes. So we've kind moved our technology forward to adapt to the new space we have. Shaina Galvin, Owner of The Willow Tree

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The restaurant will be continuing covid safety measures to help people feel comfortable eating indoors.