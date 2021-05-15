Celebrity judges join Norfolk woman's contest to find Britain's next top dog
A retired nurse from Norfolk whose pet dogs helped her after her breast cancer diagnosis has launched a canine photo competition with a cast of celebrities to help as judges.
Fee Sharples, from Hardingham near Norwich, said the idea for Britain's Next Top Dog inspired by her black Labrador Inca and Norfolk terrier Pickle.
Dog-owners are invited to submit photos of their pets to find winners acrosssix themes: Puppy Dog, Urban Dog, Off-Road Dog, Pampered Dog, Working Dog and Playful Dog.
Entries cost £10, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.
A cast of celebrity judges, including Norfolk's Stephen Fry, Graham Norton and Jeremy Vine, will select winners in each category, with a public vote to decide the overall Top Dog. Claire Balding, Jake Humphrey, Gabby Logan, former Apprentice contestant Saira Khan and actor Nigel Havers complete the panel of eight celebrity judges.
The competition begins on Saturday May 15 with the winner to be announced on June 30.