A retired nurse from Norfolk whose pet dogs helped her after her breast cancer diagnosis has launched a canine photo competition with a cast of celebrities to help as judges.

Fee Sharples, from Hardingham near Norwich, said the idea for Britain's Next Top Dog inspired by her black Labrador Inca and Norfolk terrier Pickle.

Dog-owners are invited to submit photos of their pets to find winners acrosssix themes: Puppy Dog, Urban Dog, Off-Road Dog, Pampered Dog, Working Dog and Playful Dog.

Entries cost £10, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

The 65 year old said the idea for Britain's Next Top Dog came to her in the "middle of the night" Credit: PA

They are far more than just pets, they are very much part of the family and are always there for us through both the good and bad times and always with their unconditional love, loyalty and daft antics - they just make you smile. I have certainly needed Inca and Pickle on my own cancer journey and it's going to be fabulous seeing and hearing how the nation's pet dogs have made an impact on theirs. Former NHS worker Fee Sharples

A cast of celebrity judges, including Norfolk's Stephen Fry, Graham Norton and Jeremy Vine, will select winners in each category, with a public vote to decide the overall Top Dog. Claire Balding, Jake Humphrey, Gabby Logan, former Apprentice contestant Saira Khan and actor Nigel Havers complete the panel of eight celebrity judges.

Dogs have helped so many of us get through the last year, so the opportunity to stare at pictures of them while raising money for such a worthwhile cause was too good an opportunity to miss. Graham Norton

The competition begins on Saturday May 15 with the winner to be announced on June 30.