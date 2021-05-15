Public Health officials in Northamptonshire are looking at whether to bring in surge testing to stem an outbreak of the Indian variant of coronavirus in the county.

Six cases of the new strain were identified in Towcester in Northamptonshire in the week to the 11th May. It appears they are not linked to international travel but part of a wider national cluster.

PCR tests are being handed out this weekend to parents, staff and students at a school in the county. The council has asked people involved not to mix outside their household unless absolutely necessary.

A decision on whether to introduce surge testing in Northants will be made next week

The director of Public Health for Northamptonshire told ITV News Anglia that they will make a decision on Monday about the need for surge testing.

This is PCR testing so we can do the genomic sequencing and find out which variants are involved, but we will start to get the initial positive, negative tests in the next 24-48 hours, the genomic sequencing takes a little bit longer so we won't know the results for about 72 hours plus. Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils

Meanwhile coronavirus cases have started to rise again in the Anglia region. They were up 24% in the week to 10 May compared to the previous week.

The infection rate in the Bedford area has risen above 100 cases per 100,000 for the first time since February.

Cases of coronavirus- including the Indian variant are rising in Bedford Credit: ITV News Anglia

It has lead to Bedford Borough Council calling for vaccines to be made available for over-16s in the area due to the rapid rise in cases, including the Indian variant.

Some unused Covid-19 vaccines have been offered to staff, parents and carers in some educational settings in the Borough.

There have been 199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bedford Borough over the last 7 days... including cases at some educational settings. We have worked with the most affected schools and colleges and our NHS colleagues to put vaccines that would otherwise be wasted. By vaccinating those aged 30-39 who work or have children at some educational settings, we are helping to reduce transmission Vicky Head, Director of Public Health at Bedford Borough Council

Public Health England estimates one in eight new Covid cases in the East of England is of the Indian variant.

Case numbers have fallen over the past few weeks but in the seven days to 10 May they have more than doubled in North Norfolk, Uttlesford, Bedford, Tendring, Great Yarmouth and Milton Keynes.

Despite the rising cases the number of people hospitalised with the disease in the region is at its lowest since late September last year.