Watch an interview with Thomas Morley, who worked for Debenhams for 20 years, going from 'Saturday boy' to Deputy Manager of the Chelmsford store.

Words by ITV Anglia reporter Charlie Frost

Standing outside Debenhams in Chelmsford today with my camera in tow, there was a real sense of sadness that this once giant of the high street had fallen.

After ten minutes of me being there I'd spiked the interest of staff inside, many who have worked for the brand for 30 years.

All of those who came up to speak to me wanted to express their sense of loss, describing their colleagues as a 'Debenhams family', saying they felt no anger or animosity.

I think when we talk about big brands closing, it can be too easy to forget the people it so directly impacts. For them it is not a shame the shop is closing, it's not a pining for the nostalgia of the 'hey day' of the high street, working here was a huge part of their lives.

Debenhams takes up three retail units currently on Chelmsford High Street. Credit: ITV Anglia

A 243 year history in the UK, in Chelmsford that history began in the 1960s when the expanding Debenhams brand bought Essex department store Bond's.

Taking up three retail units, Bond's and then Debenhams, is a large chunk of the city's high street.

Watch an interview with Jennifer Harrison who has worked at Debenhams for 30 years, first in Romford, and then Chelmsford in Essex.

It was once a 'destination store', a reason to come to shop in Chelmsford and 60 years ago it would've been unimaginable that department stores would fall out of fashion like this.

But, struggling in recent years as our shopping habits changed, Debenhams says the enforced closure of sites during the pandemic was the final straw. It fell into administration within weeks of the virus fully hitting the UK.

Debenhams has been a staple on Chelmsford High Street for 60 years. Credit: ITV Anglia

The company, which once employed more than 20,000 people, sold its brand and website to online retailer Boohoo for £55 million in January, but failed to get a buyer for its bricks and mortar stores.

On Thursday it shut 21 of its shops for the final time, today it closed the last 28, including branches in Chelmsford and Colchester.

I am told the owners of the large building, which owes its rabbit warren like interior and twisty layout to being built on a site designed in the medieval period, have decided to turn the top half into housing and will separate the bottom into three retail units.

I imagine it will take some work to transform the units from their current Debenhams state into three new shops, but hopefully it won't be too long before new businesses are in there.

As until then, there will be a gaping hole on Chelmsford's high street.