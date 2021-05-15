Police patrol car broken into and robbed in town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after one of their own patrol cars was broken into and robbed in Leighton Buzzard town centre.

It happened at on Friday 14 May as officers were conducting enquiries elsewhere. Police say the vehicle is now off the road while it is being repaired.

In a post on their facebook page Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team said:

'This happened to one of our vehicles in Leighton Buzzard Town Centre today. Whilst two of my officers were conducting enquiries someone helped themselves to property from the boot. Needless to say we now have one vehicle off the road which affects my team's ability to respond to your calls. Nothing marked as police kit or nothing that we are equipped with was taken.'

Anyone who saw anything or has dash cam or CCTV is asked to call 101 quoting reference BP-14052021-0318.