The Suffolk army veteran Major Kenneth Mayhew has died aged 104.

The World War II hero was one of only four living people to receive the Military William Order, making him a knight of the highest honour in the Netherlands.

Major Mayhew was posted to the Suffolk Regiment and received the military decoration for his heroic efforts during the liberation of the south of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

Ken with his wife being award medal in Dutch Embassy Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Briton received the award in 1946 when he was knighted by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands.

The Military William Order is the highest and oldest honour - given for acts of bravery, leadership and loyalty.

With the death of Mr Mayhew, there are no more knighted heroes from World War II alive.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Kenneth Mayhew's life in East Anglia

Major Mayhew was originally from Helmingham near Stowmarket and was educated at Framlingham College.

At the age of 23-years-old was commissioned into The Suffolk Regiment, reporting to the Depot in Bury St Edmunds.

The 104-year-old's favourite football club was Norwich City FC.

D-Day

We spoke to Major Mayhew in June 2019 for the anniversary of D-Day and the role he played.