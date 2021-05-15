Eleven people have been charged after a fight broke out at London Luton Airport on the morning of Friday 14th of May.

Police were called to the incident at around 8am and 17 people were arrested at the scene.

A number of people had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fight happened in the main departure lounge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Those arrested, on suspicion of violent disorder, were taken into custody for questioning.

The following men have been charged with violent disorder and have been released on bail until a future court hearing:

Iulian Calota, 55, of Henley Road, Ilford

Marcas Mihai, 25, of Church Hill, London

Oliver Vaduva, 20, of Kimberley Road, London

Stefan-eugen-mihai Stlica, 18, of Henley Road, Ilford

Ion-claudiu Veriga, 24, of Clacton Road, London

Boss Veriga, 28, of Winchester Gardens, Luton

Florin Mihai, 22, of Henley Road, Ilford

Iulian Veriga, 39, of Kenilworth Avenue, Walthamstow

Vijay Vaduva, 20, of Henley Road, Ilford

Marius Mihai, 21, of Azalea Close, Ilford

Marian Gigiu, 47, of Union Street, Dunstable

Out of the remaining people arrested, five were released with no further action and one was released on bail with conditions.