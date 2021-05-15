17 people arrested after fight breaks out at Luton Airport

Police were called to the incident on the morning of 14th May. Credit: ITV News

Eleven people have been charged after a fight broke out at London Luton Airport on the morning of Friday 14th of May.

Police were called to the incident at around 8am and 17 people were arrested at the scene.

A number of people had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fight happened in the main departure lounge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Those arrested, on suspicion of violent disorder, were taken into custody for questioning.

The following men have been charged with violent disorder and have been released on bail until a future court hearing:

  • Iulian Calota, 55, of Henley Road, Ilford

  • Marcas Mihai, 25, of Church Hill, London

  • Oliver Vaduva, 20, of Kimberley Road, London

  • Stefan-eugen-mihai Stlica, 18, of Henley Road, Ilford

  • Ion-claudiu Veriga, 24, of Clacton Road, London

  • Boss Veriga, 28, of Winchester Gardens, Luton

  • Florin Mihai, 22, of Henley Road, Ilford

  • Iulian Veriga, 39, of Kenilworth Avenue, Walthamstow

  • Vijay Vaduva, 20, of Henley Road, Ilford

  • Marius Mihai, 21, of Azalea Close, Ilford

  • Marian Gigiu, 47, of Union Street, Dunstable

Out of the remaining people arrested, five were released with no further action and one was released on bail with conditions. 