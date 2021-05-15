17 people arrested after fight breaks out at Luton Airport
Eleven people have been charged after a fight broke out at London Luton Airport on the morning of Friday 14th of May.
Police were called to the incident at around 8am and 17 people were arrested at the scene.
A number of people had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Those arrested, on suspicion of violent disorder, were taken into custody for questioning.
The following men have been charged with violent disorder and have been released on bail until a future court hearing:
Iulian Calota, 55, of Henley Road, Ilford
Marcas Mihai, 25, of Church Hill, London
Oliver Vaduva, 20, of Kimberley Road, London
Stefan-eugen-mihai Stlica, 18, of Henley Road, Ilford
Ion-claudiu Veriga, 24, of Clacton Road, London
Boss Veriga, 28, of Winchester Gardens, Luton
Florin Mihai, 22, of Henley Road, Ilford
Iulian Veriga, 39, of Kenilworth Avenue, Walthamstow
Vijay Vaduva, 20, of Henley Road, Ilford
Marius Mihai, 21, of Azalea Close, Ilford
Marian Gigiu, 47, of Union Street, Dunstable
Out of the remaining people arrested, five were released with no further action and one was released on bail with conditions.