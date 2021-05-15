Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

A World Champion Para-Powerlifter, from Cambridgeshire has praised the support he received from a gym which "without a doubt" helped him land Gold for Team GB.

19-year-old Tom Smith from Little Stukeley near Alconbury hooked up with The Training Shed gym in St Ives, during lockdown in preparation for this year's Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester.

He believes the help and support he received from the gym played an important part in his success.

Yes, it has provided me with a place to train and get to optimal performance but I have benefitted tremendously from the face-to-face social support, which without a doubt has helped me to build on my previous Bronze medal, go back and achieve Gold. Tom Smith, Champion Para-Powerlifter

In this part of Cambridgeshire the Training Shed is on a mission to help not just Tom but everyone who wants to be more active post lockdown.

Thomas' success is testament to his perseverance and determination to succeed... It is so important that everybody does some form of exercise and looks after their health and well being. Gary McQuade, Training Shed Team Leader

Tom's victory at the championships followed a bronze medal last year. He was part of Team GB's 13-strong squad, competing in the men's U55kg category.Tom's now aiming to reach the Paris para-Olympics in 2024.

Tom training in the gym Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thomas added: "My advice to people is to try things out that you might not have tried before or even things you wouldn't have associated yourself with. Being the strongest person within my weight class gives me that extra buzz round training. My long-term goal is to go to Paris in 2024 so it's important to stay consistent. I'm currently training in the gym for two hours, four times a week as well as core and strengthening training at home."