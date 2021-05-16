Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A 13-year-old girl from Norfolk is handing out gift bags to the public to help put a smile on people's faces.

Lily Lancaster said she wanted to help others during Mental Health Awareness week, after feeling lonely herself.

Her efforts were spotted by a home care provider in Attleborough on Facebook, who have now teamed up with Lily to spread some cheer.

Lily says she wanted to make people smile during lockdown. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I was really lonely because I couldn't talk to any of my friends", Lily said.

I spent time with my family and that got me thinking about other people, seeing if they were feeling like I am. I wanted to cheer everyone else up. So I thought of doing something on mental health to get people talking about it and give people more hope in the future. People are not concentrating on mental health that much. I hope people will talk about mental health and be happy in their life. Lily Lancaster

Lily with one of her gift bags Credit: ITV News Anglia

This isn't the first time Lily has helped others.

During the first lockdown, Lily made keyrings and hid them around her community for people to find and bring a smile to their faces.

Lily said she wanted to help others after feeling lonely herself Credit: ITV News Anglia

The gift bags include a green ribbon to support mental health, 'friendship tea bag and biscuit', pencil notepad and eraser (write down thoughts, erase negative ones), elastic band (so you can stretch yourself beyond your means), Inspiring quotes and contact details for support groups.

Lily's efforts were noticed by care provider 'Pride Home Care', who are based in Attleborough.

The team is now helping to fill and distribute hundreds of gift bags across the county and are giving additional mental health training to all their staff.

We were actually focusing on our own mental health awareness week and then I came across what Lily was doing. I saw she was doing the self care bags and it inspired me to do something too. So we got in contact with Lily and we teamed up. Daniel Burcham, Pride Home Care's Managing Director

Staff at Pride Home Care say they've had lots of positive responses to the gift bags.

When they started, they ended up handing out 300 bags in just one day.