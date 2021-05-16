13-year-old from Norfolk hands out gift bags to help put a smile on people's faces
A 13-year-old girl from Norfolk is handing out gift bags to the public to help put a smile on people's faces.
Lily Lancaster said she wanted to help others during Mental Health Awareness week, after feeling lonely herself.
Her efforts were spotted by a home care provider in Attleborough on Facebook, who have now teamed up with Lily to spread some cheer.
"I was really lonely because I couldn't talk to any of my friends", Lily said.
This isn't the first time Lily has helped others.
During the first lockdown, Lily made keyrings and hid them around her community for people to find and bring a smile to their faces.
The gift bags include a green ribbon to support mental health, 'friendship tea bag and biscuit', pencil notepad and eraser (write down thoughts, erase negative ones), elastic band (so you can stretch yourself beyond your means), Inspiring quotes and contact details for support groups.
Lily's efforts were noticed by care provider 'Pride Home Care', who are based in Attleborough.
The team is now helping to fill and distribute hundreds of gift bags across the county and are giving additional mental health training to all their staff.
Staff at Pride Home Care say they've had lots of positive responses to the gift bags.
When they started, they ended up handing out 300 bags in just one day.