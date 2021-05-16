Controversial kittiwake netting in Suffolk removed by BT

Kittiwakes in Suffolk can get back to making nesting sites on a telephone exchange in Suffolk.

Controversial netting that was used to prevent the endangered gulls from making their homes on the building have now been removed by BT.

Bosses say with advice from RSPB England they are providing more specially-created nesting sites for kittiwakes in Lowestoft.

BT shared a tweet about these special nests they have already made for Peregrine Falcons in Suffolk.

The netting has been removed for less than 24 hours and residents have already spotted the kittiwakes making nests.

