East Midlands Railway launch all-electric train service from Corby to London

East Midlands Railway have launched an all-electric train service from Corby to London St Pancras, called EMR Connect.

The company's first electric service hopes to cut carbon emissions by 77% and lower noise levels for people living by the railway lines.

The trains will have 8 carriages and run every 30 minutes on weekdays from 6am.

EMR Connect will serve:

Kettering

Wellingborough

Bedford

Luton

Luton Airport Parkway.

£1.5 billion has been put into a Midland Main Line upgrade by Network Rail.

The upgrade includes new overhead line equipment between Bedford and Corby, as well as an additional track between Kettering and Corby.

EMR Connect will provide more seats for passengers across the region with further late night and early morning services.

This will allow the reintroduction of peak services between Wellingborough and Bedford, meaning passengers will not need to use the replacement coach service.