Norfolk and Norwich Festival returns as restrictions ease

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival returns today with specially designed events with Covid restrictions in mind.

Last year's event had to be cancelled because of the pandemic and organisers say the 2021 festival has been adapted to include outdoor and socially distanced performances as well as a digital strand.

Crowds gathered back in 2019- this year social distancing measures will still be in place Credit: ITV News Anglia

The programme is all available on a free or 'pay what you want' basis to try and encourage more people to find something that they might enjoy.

The 14 day festival- the largest of its kind in the East of England- will take place in venues across the city and county, as well as at the newly reopened Festival Gardens. Local artists as well as those from around the world are taking part.