Norwich City star Emi Buendía has been called up to the Argentina senior squad for the first time.

The 24-year-old was in sensational form as the Canaries won the Championship last season, scoring 15 goals and contributing 16 assists.

That form also saw him named the division's player of the season, and he has now been rewarded with his first international call-up.

Buendía has been named in the 30-man squad to face Chile and Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers next month, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero.

The midfielder last represented Argentina at under 20 level in 2015, having previously played for Spain's under 19s.