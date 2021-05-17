Indian variant detected in Essex, testing ramped up

Essex County Council has said that the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been detected in a small number of households in the Chelmsford area.

A spokesperson for the council told ITV News Anglia that in response, the council was working closely in partnership with Public Health England, and also district council partners and Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service.

Enhanced contract tracing and testing is being rolled out within the identified community to prevent any further potential spread. Local residents will be contacted if they are required to take further action. Essex County Council

“It is vital that everyone, regardless of where they live in Essex, continues to be vigilant and strictly follow the Covid-19 guidance around hands, face, space," the spokesperson added.

The council has advised that anyone who wishes to get tested before meeting up with friends and loved ones indoors can use a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests which are free of charge and available from libraries and pharmacies.

Taking this extra precaution now was more important than ever given the presence of the Indian Variant in the country, the council added.