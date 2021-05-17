Indian variant: Matt Hancock confirms surge testing to take place in Bedford

Watch a report on the situation in Bedford by ITV Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

The Health Security and West Suffolk MP, Matt Hancock, has confirmed surge testing will take place in Bedford after a rise in Indian variant cases of coronavirus.

"There are now 86 local authorities where there are five or more confirmed cases," he told the Commons.

He called the town, a "case of concern is Bedford" and urged everybody in Bedford to exercise caution and engage in testing where it is available.

Informing MPs of the latest scientific assessment on the Indian variant, Mr Hancock said, "The early evidence suggests that B1617.2 is more transmissible than the previously dominant B1117 variant. We do not yet know to what extent it is more transmissible."

"While we also don't have the complete picture on the impact of the vaccine, the early laboratory data from Oxford University corroborates the evidence from Bolton Hospital and the initial observational data from India that vaccines are effective against this variant."