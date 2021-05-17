Lockdown eases across the East with indoor pints, hugs and foreign travel

Today marks a step towards normality for people in the Anglia Region as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to welcome customers back inside, as well as indoor leisure venues.

Holiday-makers will also be able to travel abroad now to green-list countries without having to quarantine on their return.

London Stansted has been welcoming passengers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

London Stansted is one of the airports preparing to welcome back customers, and say they have a number of safety measures in place to ensure the safety of passengers.

This recognition is great testament and credit to the hard work of our teams across the business to keep our passengers and colleagues safe, and ensure we’re ready for the restart of international travel. As we start the road to recovery, we will continue to work closely with all our partners across the airport to ensure passengers have the best possible experience. Steve Griffiths, Managing Director London Stansted Airport

As of today:

Cafes, pubs and restaurants can have customers inside.

Indoor leisure venues such as theatres, museums, cinemas, sports stadiums and children's soft play areas can reopen.

People are able to choose if they can hug friends and family members, but are advised to consider not hugging those who are vulnerable

People can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors, and up to six people or two households can mix indoors and stay overnight

People will be able to travel abroad to green list countries without having to quarantine on their return

Theatre's around the region will be able to welcome back customers from today. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Peterborough, parents are being to continue to test their children regularly and remain cautious as the restrictions are lifted.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council Director of Education Jonathan Lewis has joined forces with headteachers to remind parents of the need for vigilance.

It follows a rise – particularly in the Peterborough area – in the number of COVID-19 infections in the 0-17 age range.

