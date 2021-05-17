A man who died following after being hit by a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket a day before his 29th birthday has been named by police.

Andrew Heyes, 28 from Elmswell in Suffolk died on May 8, after being hit by a lorry on the Westbound carriageway on the A14.

Mr Heye's family have paid tribute to him saying he was "a true Gentleman, Teacher, Colleague and Friend" who will "remain in our hearts".

A tribute from the family said: "Andrew influenced, enabled, and supported students around the world as a Tutor and Dissertation Supervisor. His cheery mood, passionate belief in hospitality, ‘go-getter’ approach and personal demeanour epitomised the industry. Simply put Andrew was a true ambassador of the industry.

"Colleagues have described Andrew as ‘always on hand to share a laugh or joke’. He would support friends and colleagues and always be available to listen and try to help. Andrew’s compassion and understanding of the struggles that some young people experience in their education allowed him, in his role as Dissertation supervisor, to support students to achieve well. As he began his Masters degree in Stenden Andrew described himself as ‘…not a typical student…now it is all about working hard and looking to the future of endless possibilities’

"His role as Tutor, training consultant, international speaker and publicist assisted individuals and companies to grow professionally through the development of bespoke training to meet individual needs.

"Andrew wished his memory to live on his works, through published papers, meetings, research and connection with people across the world, his. He was passionate about the core values of hospitality.

"An avid Man City fan Andrew’s death has left his friends and family with memories of a man who achieved so much; whose dedication and commitment to the Hospitality Industry means that it has now lost one of its brightest stars and the memories he leaves are of a loyal, caring, intelligent man. A true Gentleman, Teacher, Colleague and Friend. Truly Loved and will remain in our Hearts".

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.