Mission Impossible? Not for Woburn & Wavendon FC

Watch ITV Anglia's Andy Ward's interview with Robert Hill from the club.

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise has given a helping hand to a grassroots club from Bedfordshire who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Woburn & Wavendon Football Club had to make way for the movie star to do some filming for his new project next to their ground.

The film is the 7th installment of the Mission Impossible franchise in which Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, an agent in the 'Impossible Mission Force' which is called the IMF.

While no plot details have been given away, Cruise and his cast and crew which includes the British actress Hayley Atwell, have been spotted at several locations recently in Britain.

As a thank you, Tom signed some shirts for them and they'll now be sold to raise some much-needed funds.

The club's chair, Robert Hill said while it was exciting to think a movie was being made near by and it's been a big boost, at the time the club really just wanted to get back to playing some footy after the pandemic.

But they managed to find somewhere else to play and then turned their minds to thinking how an A-list celebrity like Mr Cruise could help the club. They've used the signed shirts to give their fundraiser a huge boost.