Ambitious bid to make Suffolk the nation's greenest county

Environmental groups in Suffolk have promised to play a key role in the Queen's Green Canopy, a campaign to get all of us planting trees to mark her jubilee next year. They want to make Suffolk the greenest county in the country.

Two years ago James Denny was struggling with anxiety and depression. Then he found the Green Light Trust. It uses nature to help people with mental health issues. He told ITV News Anglia that it changed his life.

James Denny says nature has helped with his mental health. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It was a bit of an escape, really, from reality. Coming back to nature - instead of being surrounded by bricks and buildings and stuff. It took me a couple of sessions to come out of my shell but after that I opened up a bit more and just became incredibly comfortable. My confidence started coming out a bit more. I just started becoming me again really. James Denny

The first tree will be known as the "Queen's Tree".

In Suffolk "Tree wardens" are going to work with communities to try and link up existing woodlands and hedgerows. They hope to focus on deprived areas, which often have some of the least green space.

The more affluent areas have more trees growing in them and we know that there are significant health benefits. I think if we can address and we can move to a position where across the county we're all looking to make sure that people are within 10 minutes of high quality green space, then that will be a huge legacy that's left by the project. Tom Brown, Chief Executive, Green Light Trust

Suffolk has big plans for the latest push with environmental groups wanting to plant a tree for every resident.

Castan Woods, Suffolk Credit: ITV News Anglia