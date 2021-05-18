Ambitious bid to make Suffolk the nation's greenest county

Woodland, Suffolk Credit: Woodland, Suffolk

Environmental groups in Suffolk have promised to play a key role in the Queen's Green Canopy, a campaign to get all of us planting trees to mark her jubilee next year. They want to make Suffolk the greenest county in the country.

Two years ago James Denny was struggling with anxiety and depression. Then he found the Green Light Trust. It uses nature to help people with mental health issues. He told ITV News Anglia that it changed his life.

James Denny says nature has helped with his mental health. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Suffolk "Tree wardens" are going to work with communities to try and link up existing woodlands and hedgerows. They hope to focus on deprived areas, which often have some of the least green space.

Suffolk has big plans for the latest push with environmental groups wanting to plant a tree for every resident.

Castan Woods, Suffolk Credit: ITV News Anglia