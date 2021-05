The body of a man has been found in the River Orwell.

Emergency services were called shortly before 1am this morning (18 May) after passersby were concerned for a person seen on the bridge.

Police were unable to find the man, so carried out a search.

The Coastguard, the RNLI, Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics spent the early hours of the morning looking for the man.

Following these searches, the body of a man was recovered from the river shortly after 4am.