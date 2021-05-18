There are growing calls for pregnant women to be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine, as studies show they are 2 to 3 times more likely to give birth to their baby prematurely if they get symptomatic coronavirus.

Currently, unless a pregnant woman has underlying health issues or works in the health sector, a jab can only be booked when their age group is called to have it.

Charities say the government is treating pregnant women as an afterthought, and are calling for an urgent review of their vaccination policy, especially now the Indian variant is circulating in our region.

Jessica Lyons from Rushden in Northamptonshire is very excited to be welcoming her first child.

She told ITV Anglia that although it's a strange time to be pregnant, she's making the most of it and has already set up her nursery.

Jessica is only 28, but has already had her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as she's classed as clinically obese.

When she had the first dose in February, pregnant women weren't advised to have the jab.

Nobody made me feel guilty but I felt guilty for deciding to have it, because it was so uncertain at the time. But I'm so glad I did. I'd rather have that extra layer of protection for myself and my baby, then risk it in my opinion. Jessica Lyons

In April, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation issued new guidance for pregnant women, advising them to have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The advice changed after 90,000 pregnant women in the US were vaccinated with both jabs without any safety concerns being raised.

Though uncommon, severe illness due to the virus is more likely later in pregnancy, but unless you work in the health sector or have an underlying health condition, pregnant women can only get the vaccine based on their age.

Many pregnant women have reported feeling confused as to whether to have the vaccine as the advice only changed a month ago.

And for those who have decided to have it, they've then struggled to book into a vaccination centre which offers the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as it's not always possible to know which sites have them.

Dr Jamie Green, a Northampton GP said:

Quite often its hard to know which vaccine is being given where. It may be that your GP surgery doesn't know either so there are some logistical challenges which I don't think we've got to the bottom of yet. However, as time goes on we are starting to get better at being able to book ladies into clinics specifically for those vaccines. Dr Jamie Green, GP

Charities are calling for an urgent review of the system.

Ros Bragg, Director of Maternity Action: