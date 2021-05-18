Local lockdown considered after Indian variant of covid rises in Bedford

The spread of the Indian coronavirus variant in places like Bedford could lead to the return of local lockdowns, ministers have acknowledged.

The next stage of England's road map out of lockdown, currently pencilled in for June 21, could be delayed due to the rise.

But if outbreaks are limited, ministers could opt instead to push ahead with the reopening while keeping some areas under restrictions in an echo of the controversial tiers system.

Cabinet minister George Eustice still wants the June 21 measures, which would see most remaining restrictions scrapped, to go ahead but said: "We can never rule out that there may have to be a delay."

Asked whether it was possible for parts of the country to enjoy new freedoms on June 21 while others are kept under restrictions, Mr Eustice said: "That would be an option and we cannot rule anything out, obviously, at this stage."

But he told Sky News the "preferred outcome" would be to drive up vaccination rates in areas where there have been outbreaks.

Bedford, along with Blackburn with Darwen and Bolton in the North West are the areas ministers are most concerned about.

Bedford the data showed 66.3% had received a single jab and 32.3% both doses.

Across England 64.8% had received first doses and 33% both jabs as of May 9.

Mr Eustice said efforts were being stepped up to increase vaccine uptake, particularly among minority groups.

On LBC Radio he suggested that younger people needed to show the same enthusiasm for the jabs as the over-60s.

"We just need all those other, younger cohorts to also embrace the vaccine." he said.

Bedford's director of public health said she was "really worried" about the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant in the area.

Vicky Head told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday there had been 80 confirmed cases of the variant in Bedford and added that one of the striking things about the variant is just how transmissible it is.

If someone goes to school and tests positive, we are then seeing their whole family test positive," she said. I am really worried about it. Everyone needs to understand just how transmissible this variant is. Vicky Head, Bedford Director of Public Health

In the Commons on Monday, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian strain in the UK, with 86 local authority areas recording at least five.

Worst hit have been Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, where it is now the dominant strain with a total of 483 cases across the two areas, followed by Bedford.

The authorities have responded by deploying "surge" vaccinations and testing in virus hotspots in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease.

Despite concerns the Indian variant is even more transmissible than the dominant Kent strain, the latest easing of lockdown restrictions went ahead as planned on Monday across most of England, Scotland and Wales.

It meant pubs and restaurants were able to welcome customers inside while people were able to socialise indoors and to hug family and friends outside their own households.