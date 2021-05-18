The family of a man who died following a single-vehicle crash in Newborough have paid tribute to him.

The black Mercedes CLK was found overturned in a ditch beside the southbound carriageway of the A16 at just after 6.15am on Sunday (16 May).

The driver, Kevin Rye, 48, of Highfield Mews, Brackley, Northamptonshire, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers.

In a tribute, Kevin’s family said: “Kevin was a 26 year veteran of the Army and a talented engineer. He has three children and a close family and was due to celebrate his second wedding anniversary this year with his loving wife Tina.”