Update: Police confirm body found in River Orwell is that of a 17-year-old boy

Police can confirm that a 17-year-old boy has died following an incident in Ipswich this morning.

Officers were called by members of the public shortly before 1am, today Tuesday 18 May, to concerns for a person seen on the Orwell Bridge.

Police attended but were not able to trace the person and so a search operation involving paramedics, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and the RNLI was carried out.

Following these searches, the body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered from the River Orwell shortly after 4am.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the boy's next of kin have been made aware.