Watch Hannah Pettifer's report ITV Anglia have been documenting the region's wildlife with photographer Russell Savory for some time.

Last month Russell had a stroke, but he's recovering well and is using the wildlife around him as part of his therapy.

Our reporter Hannah Pettifer went along to visit him to take a look at the badgers near his home in Stevenage, and hunt for nightingales in Fingeringhoe Wick in Essex.

Nightingale birds sing a loud and distinctive song to defend their territory and attract a mate.

Russell said:

Fingringhoe Wick is my favourite reserve. The nightingales have a fabulous song. Such a clear sharp sound. And if you get them on a nice dry day early in the morning, a cacophony of them it's fantastic, one of nature's great sounds. Russell Savory

A nightingale singing in a tree in Fingringhoe Wick Credit: ITV Anglia

They are one of the few birds that sing through the night, all night indeed, and they're getting rarer and rarer, their habitats are reduced so they're becoming harder and harder to find. You'll have a point at the end of this month once they've all found their mates, they don't need to keep singing and singing, they then stop and it becomes quiet." Russell Savory

With Russell's help, Hannah was also able to film the badgers at the bottom of Russell's garden near Stevenage.

The three cubs emerged last month and are becoming increasingly playful.

Badger cubs captured playing together Credit: ITV Anglia

Badger setts like this one in Fingringhoe can be over a hundred years old, with many generations of badgers having lived there.

Russell says that watching them has been great for his recovery.

Wildlife is a good stress reducer, I found it with my hiccup recently and many other people have found nature due to the lockdown. Nature in itself is going to benefit from it too - we do need to look after it. It's under great pressure at the moment. Russell Savory

And with just a few weeks left before the abundance of Spring starts to mellow, all the more reason to enjoy it now.