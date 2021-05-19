Brett Johnson's love of Ipswich Town fan's memoir prompts a surge in sales

Watch Donovan Blake's report

A seven-year-old book about Ipswich Town Football Club has stormed the Amazon charts after being promoted by the club's new owners. Adventures of a Tractor Boy was written by Town fan Graeme Brooke in 2014, and tells the story of his own love affair with his home team, beginning in 1974 when he first bought a season ticket.

Graeme, who now lives in Manningtree in Essex, has followed his team home and abroad ever since.

He posted on Twitter that potential Town investors learn more about the club by reading his book, he did not think that the club's new owners would do just that.

Brett Johnson, the new co-owner of the Blues had a copy in his hand within days of the tweet, and even gave the book a positive review - prompting a surge in sales.

Graeme watched on as Adventures of a Tractor Boy climbed as high as Number 2 in the Amazon football book charts.

After this new success, Graeme has decided to make his book available for sale again, but this time, some of the proceeds will go to Colchester's Special Care Baby Unit, a charity that he says has been close to his heart since his daughter Leah was born eight weeks premature in 2005.