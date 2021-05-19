Watch Liz Summer's report

A delayed Henry Moore exhibition that explores the role of touch has taken on new meaning as the UK continues to come out of lockdown.

This Living Hand at the late sculptor's studios at Perry Green, near Bishop's Stortford, was due to open last March but it was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Organisers say they hope it will be an emotional and uplifting experience for visitors.

Curator and acclaimed artist Edmund de Waal made his own piece for the tactile exhibition based on a Japanese tsukubai - a wash basin often found at the entrance of tea gardens or holy temples - where visitors will be invited to wash their hands.

Artwork at the exhibition that invites visitors to wash their hands Credit: ITV Anglia

Moore believed that touch was an important as an aesthetic dimension in sculpture and throughout his career he repeatedly emphasised the importance of experiencing sculpture haptically.

As part of this new exhibition, visitors are invited to touch a collection of Moore's work in bronze and stone, plus a series of original carved benches created by the curator from Hornton stone - one of Henry Moore's favourite materials.

Moore lived and worked in Hertfordshire for more than four decades, and the gardens showcase Moore's monumental sculptures.

Moore sculpture Credit: ITV Anglia

The exhibition will run until October.