The FA have laid out ambitious plans for next summer's Women's European Championships to leave a lasting legacy in Milton Keynes.

Stadium MK will host three group games in July 2022, as well as the semi-final.

More than 700,000 tickets will be made available across the 10 venues for the tournament, and organisers believe it will be the "biggest women’s European sport event ever."

The vast majority of those tickets will be priced at £25 or less, and the hope is that it will allow women and girls from all backgrounds to be able to able to get to a game.

In Milton Keynes, the ambition is to inspire a new generation of female players, with plans in place to create more competitive and recreational opportunities for girls aged 5 to 11 to play the sport.

The number of schools delivering girls’ football inside and outside the curriculum through Girls’ Football School Partnerships will also be increased, and the number of FA-trained female coaches and referees will be doubled.

Watch an extended interview with Stacey Mullock

"There's a big focus in Milton Keynes around that 5 to 11 age group. We've got headteachers that are working with us to make sure that girls have got the opportunity to play within Physical Education lessons, and there's lots of plans in place to make sure that if girls want to then play in the community, that there is the infrastructure there," the FA's National Tournaments Legacy Manager Stacey Mullock told ITV News Anglia.

"It would be phenomenal for every school girl in Milton Keynes to have the opportunity to play the game, with it being such a focal point for us for the tournament.

"Certainly amongst the local community that we've been working with in Milton Keynes, the interest is already ski-high - people are really excited about the event. With the demand that has already been shown, we are confident that we can sell-out a number of our games, and hopefully, the semi-final will be one of them."

Tickets for the tournament will go on pre-sale from July 13 to August 10.

A public ballot will then take place after the draw in October, before tickets go on general sale in February 2022.