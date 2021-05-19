Public Health chiefs in Luton have asked the government to vaccinate everyone in the town as soon as possible to stop the spread of the so-called 'Indian variant' of coronavirus.

Officials say a combination of factors including social deprivation, a high-proportion of frontline workers and multi-generational families makes the town more vulnerable.

At points last year Luton had some of the highest infection rates in the country, and although current numbers are not as high as neighbouring Bedford where a local lockdown might be on the horizon, health bosses say proactive steps should be taken to ensure the town stays safe.

In Bedford 81 per cent of positive tests are proving to be the Indian variant. In Luton at the moment, it's only 9%. The Director of Public Health is worried about it getting a foothold.

But so far, the government has not responded to the request.

Lucy Hubber, Director of Public Health in Luton said:

We were the highest in the country just a couple of weeks ago for our case rates, and whilst case rates have come down, with the changes we're seeing nationally the increase in variants of concern, we're very worried that might impact on our community again Lucy Hubber, Director of Public Health, Luton Borough Council

Luton Borough Council has raised the question with the Cabinet Office, as well as regional and national NHS officials, on regularly during recent months.

The vaccine rollout in Luton is currently lagging behind the rest of the county, sparking fears that Luton may suffer if a third wave of the virus hits as rules are relaxed and the more transmissible variant of the virus gains traction across the region.

NHS figures show that only 55 per cent of adults in Luton have had at least one vaccine - that's compared to 70 per cent of the UK population.

The NHS website for booking vaccinations is now open to those aged 36 and over, but the government said local areas should not vaccinate young people earlier than planned.