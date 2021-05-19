Man in 30s dies after lorry and motorbike crash near Bury St Edmunds

A man in his 30s has died in a road crash in Stanton near Bury St Edmunds.

Police officers were called last night at 7.55pm after reports that a motorbike and a lorry had collided on the A143 just south of Stanton.

This morning, officers confirmed the driver of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk police remain there this morning and are carrying out investigations.

They have also appealed to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The road is closed in both directions between the junction with the A1088 near Ixworth and the B1111 at Stanton and motorists are being advised to plan new routes.